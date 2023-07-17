‘The law is the law’: ANC on Zuma amid possible prison time

The Department of Correctional Services is expected to make a decision soon on whether Zuma will have to return to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said although it empathises with its former leader Jacob Zuma - who may be sent back to prison - it respects the court ruling.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court upheld the Supreme Court of Appeal's judgement that Zuma's early release from prison on medical parole was unlawful.

A decision on whether Zuma has to go back to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence is yet to be communicated by the Department of Correctional Services.

The ANC held a media briefing on Sunday at Luthuli House in Johannesburg where it shared decisions taken by its national executive committee.

Read:

- Police ready for any eventuality following Zuma ConCourt ruling

- 'Decision on Zuma's sentence needs to be taken': DA's Malatsi on ConCourt ruling

- Jacob Zuma ruling: Saps increases police presence in hotspots across SA

- ANC RET faction rejects Zuma ConCourt ruling: ‘You shall see trouble’

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party is still waiting on a decision from the Department of Correctional Services whether former president Jacob Zuma should return to prison.

“No one wants to see anyone at the age of 80 going to jail but in this instance, the law is the law.”

Mbalula said the ANC is calling for calm and for the country's law enforcement agencies to be on alert in order to avoid a repeat of the July 2021 unrest when Zuma was first imprisoned.

“The security cluster, its job is to maintain law and order and ensure that nothing can culminate into acts of economic sabotage, lawlessness because those acts tarnish the authority of the State."

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president is in Russia for medical treatment and will return to South Africa when he feels better.

Read: Zuma receiving medical care in Russia, confirms Jacob Zuma Foundation