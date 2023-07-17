State says it's ready to proceed with Babita Deokaran murder trial

Babita Deokaran, a high-ranking official with the Gauteng Department of Health, was gunned down on 23 August 2021 in an apparent hit.

JOHANNESBURG - The State said it was ready to proceed with the trial of the six men charged with whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s murder.

She was returning home after dropping her daughter at school, when gunmen opened fire on her outside her complex in Mondeor south Johannesburg.

It’s since emerged that she had flagged R850 million in dodgy payments out of Tembisa Hospital in the run-up to her death.

Six men believed to have been hitmen have been arrested and charged with her murder.

Their trial was supposed to get underway in the Joburg High Court on Monday but wound up being postponed instead.

"Unfortunately one of the lawyers for the accused persons before the court is not well, so due to ill health they asked for a further postponement. The second reason is that the defence would like to go through some of the evidential material they received from the State," said NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane,

Mjonondwane said that from the State’s side, though, that they were ready to go ahead.

"We are ready to proceed as the NPA. The matter’s been postponed to 7 August 2023, so hopefully by then all parties will be ready.