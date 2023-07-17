Section 194 committee chair Dyantyi to respond to recusal request by Friday

Richard Dyantyi said that he’d asked Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to provide him with more details related to meetings between her husband and the late African National Congress (ANC) MP, Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

CAPE TOWN - Chairperson of Parliament’s Section 194 committee, Richard Dyantyi, said that he would respond to another request to recuse himself by Friday.

Dyantyi said that he’d asked Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to provide him with more details related to meetings between her husband and the late African National Congress (ANC) MP, Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

In her latest recusal application, Mkhwebane said that Dyantyi was central to alleged extortion attempts by Joemat-Pettersson.

For this reason, she said that he could not be expected to preside with an open mind over proceedings determining her fitness to hold office.

In a written submission, Mkhwebane offered seven reasons why she believes Dyantyi must recuse himself from the inquiry.

She’s largely based these on audio recordings from two meetings purportedly between her husband and a former member of the committee, Joemat-Pettersson.

The late Joemat-Pettersson is alleged to have attempted to solicit bribes for herself, Dyantyi and ANC chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, to quash the inquiry.

Dyantyi said that he needed more clarity about these conversations.

"I would have asked them for more information of what has been sent, whether the clips are complete, or not completed. I’ve said there’s this annexure you’ve referred to, please forward that to me."

While Mkhwebane has asked to make oral submissions to the committee, Dyantyi said that he would respond to her in writing.

"The committee has got a programme. The recusal is for the chairperson. The chairperson is not the committee."

Dyantyi said that the inquiry was committed to concluding proceedings by 28 July - a year since it began.