SAHRC's Nissen calls for Station Strangler cases to be reopened

CAPE TOWN - South African Human Rights commissioner, Chris Nissen, is calling for the reopening of the cases allegedly committed by the so-called Station Strangler in Cape Town.

Norman Afzal Simons, dubbed the Station Strangler in the early 90s, is expected to be out on parole this week.

He was charged with 21 counts of murder after the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain between 1986 and 1994.

However, the former teacher was only convicted for the murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

Nissen, who was part of the search for the bodies back then, said that the other 22 families also deserved justice.

"Hence we're saying the police services, the National Prosecuting Authority, need to open up all of those cold cases and say: 'How can we, as the authorities, investigate those cases with modern day technology on DNA? Let's do that.'"

Nissen said that he would also like to see Simons open up about what really happened.

"So for me what's important is if the offender comes out and says: 'I want to declare...' and families just want to hear 'please, just tell us what happened? Are you the person, are you not the person? Are there other people involved? Do you know about them?'"