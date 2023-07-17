Russia move to end Ukraine grain export deal unlikely to impact SA - economist

On Monday, spokesperson to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, announced that the country would no longer cooperate with the deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Russia’s decision to withdraw from the UN-brokered deal to export Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea is unlikely to impact South Africa.

On Monday, spokesperson to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, announced that the country would no longer cooperate with the deal.

Chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo, said that South Africa was unlikely to be negatively impacted.

"South Africa is not going to be as negatively impacted as everybody else in the world market, in a sense that we have a large domestic grain harvest. We still import wheat, about 1.5 million tonnes from the world market each year, but the majority of wheat has already landed on our shores."

Economist Dawie Roodt said that poorer countries were likely to feel the brunt.

"Poorer countries will be affected by a further increase in grain prices, for example, and some countries are already experiencing real hunger. I have a suspicion that the Russians will eventually allow for grain to be exported from Ukraine again."