Relief from current stage 6 power cuts coming, says Ramokgopa

JOHANNESBURG - After days of stage six load shedding, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has assured South Africans that lower stages of load shedding would be implemented.

The minister said that over 5,000 megawatts of electricity were expected to return to the grid on Tuesday, saying that this would reduce the chances of the country being subjected to high stages of rolling power cuts.

He explained that stage six had to be implemented because of an increase in demand, while Eskom saw a decrease in generating capacity.

Ramokgopa said that the grid had been under severe pressure lately, as those who used renewable energy had to draw from the electrcity grid during last week’s cold spell.

He added that the cold conditions increased demand during a time when Eskom was facing a drastic decrease in generating capacity.

But the minister said that despite the recent hurdle, Eskom’s fight to end load shedding was well underway and its overall perfomance had brought a sense of hope.

"I am confident that we are on the right track. If you look at the trendline over the past 21 days, it’s still going positive, so that is the biggest measure of where we are."

Ramokgopa said that with 5,000 megawatts returning to the grid on Tuesday, pressure would lift and cosumers would get some relief.