Ramaphosa confident ANC will win 2024 polls with a convincing majority

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the wreath-laying ceremony of late ANC deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says he is confident the party will win next year's general election by a convincing majority.

He said that it was Duarte's wish to see the ANC united and still being the leader of society.

Ramaphosa said that the late ANC stalwart was also passionate about the party delivering services to poor communities.

"What we should promise comrade Jessie is that we will continue to ensure that our focus is on addressing the challenge of poverty, unemployment, inequality and that these will remain our collective priorities."