Proceedings in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to resume on Tuesday

Monday’s proceedings were marked by introductions and court logistics with pre-trial proceedings set for later on the same day.

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa trial will resume on Tuesday.

This comes after Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was pulled out of retirement to replace now-suspended Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who stepped down from the matter over ill health.

Five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Judge Mokgoatlheng said that the matter could not afford any further delays.

