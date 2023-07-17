Power your home during load shedding with EcoFlow

Accessible, reliable and sustainable. Here are some power alternatives to ease load shedding worries.

With an unwavering commitment to providing reliable and sustainable power, especially during the many stages of load shedding, EcoFlow has introduced its range of portable power generators to South Africa.

This includes the versatile RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max and the powerful DELTA 2.

These innovations are a cost-effective and convenient alternative to traditional inverters and generators. Thanks to their lightweight, compact, and plug-in design, EcoFlow’s portable power stations can be taken anywhere, require minimal set-up, and are easy for anyone to use.

Prepare for the next emergency, and the next decade

Although you constantly check the load shedding schedule and make sure you’re ready at that specific time, sometimes blackouts don’t stick to the plan. At a minute’s notice, the load shedding schedule can shift, leaving you in the dark at a time you didn’t plan for.

With patented X-Stream technology, both the EcoFlow RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max have lightning-fast charging times, going from 0-100% in an hour, while the DELTA 2 takes 80 minutes to fully charge. This is around 5 times faster than the industry average.

Meanwhile, their 3000-cycle LFP batteries promise up to 10 years of use, alongside a 5-year warranty. With load shedding set to continue for years to come, investing in an EcoFlow portable power station is the one way to ensure that your energy options outlast the load shedding.

Moreover, EcoFlow portable power stations are equipped with EPS mode. When a power outage crashes, the battery can automatically switch to power in 30 milliseconds to keep the essential appliances on.

Stay warm and prevent boredom with uninterrupted power

When it comes to choosing the right power backup, capacity matters. The EcoFlow RIVER and DELTA series of portable power stations offer a range of options for powering everything from essential appliances to heavy-duty equipment.

For example, with a capacity of 256Wh, and a rated output of 300W (X-boost 600W), the EcoFlow RIVER 2 is perfect for entry-level users. It can comfortably power a 10W lightbulb for 8-20 hours, charge your smartphone 19 times in one cycle or maintain the WiFi router for 8 hours. And RIVER 2 Max, the larger cousin of RIVER 2, doubles the running time.

But if you want to make it through multiple four-and-a-half-hour blocks, you will need the flagship DELTA 2. With an expandable capacity from 1 to 3kWh and 1800W rated output (X-boost 2400W), DELTA 2 can run a 50" TV for 8 hours or a 120W electric blanket for 7-14 hours, giving you overnight joy and warmth.

EcoFlow Portable power stations are equipped with multiple types of ports to power various electronic devices simultaneously. The RIVER 2 can charge up to 5 devices, the RIVER 2 Max can run 9 devices, and the DELTA 2 comfortably powers your laptop and 12 other devices like your Wi-Fi router, phone, TV, and game console simultaneously.

With the power on, you can banish boredom from your home for good!

Best deal on your first EcoFlow: Up to 41% off

Load shedding may be here to stay, but so is electricity. With EcoFlow portable power stations, you can power your home anytime, anywhere. From the 14th of July, EcoFlow launches its load shedding limited special offers, offering up to 41% discount on the portable RIVER line and the powerful DELTA line on the EcoFlow websites.

The latest RIVER 2 is now reduced by R1,000 to R5,999, making it the best entry-level option in its class.

The DELTA is also now on sale for a limited time at R19,999, with a free 160W solar panel to save you up to 41%.

Other products on sale include the DELTA Max (2000) Solar Generator Combo and the DELTA Pro + Extra Battery Combo.

For more information and to take advantage of one of the best load shedding sales this winter, please visit EcoFlow’s website.