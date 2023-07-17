Parly delegation on UK study tour as debate over Presidency oversight continues

With the increase of portfolios falling under the Presidency, opposition parties in Parliament have been exerting even more pressure to establish an oversight committee.

CAPE TOWN - A parliamentary delegation of politicians and officials are on a study tour in the United Kingdom this week as part of an ongoing debate on how to exercise better oversight over the Presidency.

It’s the only government portfolio that does not have direct oversight from a parliamentary committee.

The IFP's proposal for the establishment of a Presidency committee has been under consideration since September.

Chairperson of the rules sub-committee considering the matter, Richard Dyantyi, says it’s untrue that the African National Congress (ANC) is reticent to hold the Presidency accountable in this manner.

ALSO READ:

• Presidency oversight committee: Opposition parties frustrated by decision delays

• The Presidency doesn’t need parliamentary oversight committee, says Mashatile

• Opposition parties reiterate demand for Presidency oversight committee

With the increase of portfolios falling under the Presidency, opposition parties in Parliament have been exerting even more pressure to establish an oversight committee.

It was also one of the recommendations of the Zondo Inquiry.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s chief whip, Narend Singh, says the Constitution and the current parliamentary system already caters for this.

"We don’t need to reinvent the wheel in setting up a committee. We set it up in the same proportion of representation that we have currently."

The ANC’s Dyantyi, meanwhile, has denied that his party has already taken a position on the matter.

"We want to be persuaded not by some kind of a blackmail or a block against this, we want to be persuaded with the pragmaticism of how this thing works."

The delegation includes the chairperson for parliamentary committees, Cedric Frolick, as well as MPs from the Democratic Alliance (DA), IFP and Freedom Front Plus.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) declined an invitation to join the study tour.