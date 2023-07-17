Mandela Day: WC health dept aiming to make 350 life-changing surgeries possible

The provincial Health Department has again partnered with Mediclinic, Life Healthcare and other entities on its Mandela Day surgeries initiative which is aiming to perform at least 350 free surgical procedures by the end of August.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town man is raving about the impact that a public surgical project has had on his quality of life.

Liam Dysason (65) suffered a sports injury in the 1980s which left him with torn ligaments in his right knee.

Dyason was on Monday part of an event at Groote Schuur Hospital, where Western Cape health officials gave an update on their efforts to speed up the provision of specialist surgical care to patients who’ve been on long waiting lists.

Dyason, a father of two, said the injury left his right leg deformed.

Dyason explains “…I find myself blessed, I retired praying that this would happen and last year in June, I received a call from Groote Schuur Hospital enquiring whether I still need this procedure done…” pic.twitter.com/2nENdStMtW ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2023

The province’s Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says the department has joined hands with Mediclinic, Life Healthcare, the Joint Care Trust, Red Cross War Memorial Hospital and The Radiance Foundation to make these surgical procedures available. pic.twitter.com/Omvxb1yPSr ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2023

He explained how his injury made him feel when he turned 60 in 2017.

"I was fortunate that I could retire when I was 60, but then there was this cloud hanging over my head that I am 60, still looking OK I think but I've got this skew leg that needed repair and when I made enquiries about getting this done and the procedure, we were talking about R200,000, because I wasn't on medical aid."

Dyason is one of the patients that are benefitting from the ongoing partnership between the private sector and the Western Cape Health and Wellness Department.

"I find myself blessed…I retired just praying that this would happen."

The provincial Health Department has again partnered with Mediclinic, Life Healthcare and other entities on its Mandela Day surgeries initiative which is aiming to perform at least 350 free surgical procedures by the end of August.