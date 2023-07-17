KwaNobuhle mass shooting suspects make first court appearance

The police's investigation into the massacre continues but detectives suspect the murders may be linked to drugs.

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects arrested in connection with a deadly mass shooting in the township of KwaNobuhle have made their first appearance in court on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The matter has been postponed to Thursday to give the accused time to consult.

Three armed men entered premises in Mdledle Street last Tuesday night and opened fire, killing six people and wounding four others.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 34, were arrested in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The police's investigation into the massacre continues but detectives suspect the murders may be linked to drugs.