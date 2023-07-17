Kennedy Road community awaiting aid after fire leaves thousands homeless

Over the weekend, a fire destroyed approximately 1,000 homes in the Durban informal settlement, resulting in residents losing everything, with no means to rebuild.

DURBAN - The community of the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban said they're still waiting for assistance, after a fire destroyed around 1,000 homes at the weekend.

Thousands of people were left destitute after losing everything.

On Sunday, residents told Eyewitness News that they had no means to rebuild and pleaded for help.

The situation in the area remained dire for them.

READ MORE:

Many of the victims left the area to seek shelter at a community hall, while many other slept at the homes of their relatives and friends.

However, disaster management teams, such as the Red Cross Society, said they would be helping the victims with food and other needs.

"We are in plans to bring a team of doctors that are going to be able to consult with people that could be in need of medical assistance," said Red Cross's Siyabonga Hlatshwayo.



He said cleaning ahead of the rebuilding would also start on Monday.

"We are also planning to assist with the cleaning of the area, as we saw quite a lot of rubble and as people are also in need of rebuilding."

Government officials are set to visit the area on Monday.