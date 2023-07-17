Justice Minister Lamola in New York to mark 25th anniversary of Rome Statute

The commemorative event is being held at a time when South Africa’s approval of the International Criminal Court is being tested for the second time.

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola will on Monday be representing South Africa at the United Nations in New York, to mark the 25th anniversary of the Rome Statute, which gave rise to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

His visit comes amid government’s recent flip-flopping over whether it still wants to remain a signatory.

A possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to South Africa next month is again putting government’s commitment to the test.

Putin is wanted for war crimes by the ICC.

South Africa became a signatory to the Rome Statute in 1998.

On Monday, Lamola will be attending high-level talks in New York, on the strategic vision of the International Criminal Court for the next decade.

In 2015, government failed to execute an arrest warrant for former Sudanese leader, Omar al-Bashir, while he was attending an African Union summit.

Now, its response to an arrest warrant for Putin is being closely watched.

In 2017, government tabled the International Crimes Bill aimed at withdrawing from the Rome Statute because it clashes with diplomatic immunity laws.

But in December, the ANC’s national conference resolved to remain a signatory of the Rome Statute.

The bill was subsequently withdrawn in March.

Then in April, the president made a public blunder when he said a decision had been taken to withdraw from the statute.

He was hastily corrected by the Presidency and the ANC.

In the meantime, the DA plans to head to court on Friday for it to declare exactly how government should treat an arrest warrant for Putin.