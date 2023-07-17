Illness sees start of Babita Deokaran murder case postponed

The trial was meant to get underway in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday but one of the accused’s advocates is unwell and so the matter’s had to be postponed.

JOHANNESBURG - The start of the trial of the six men accused of killing Babita Deokaran has stalled.

The trial was meant to get underway in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

But one of the accused’s advocates is unwell and so the matter’s had to be postponed.

Almost two years after the accused were arrested, the trial was finally meant to kick-off today.

However, it’s hit a snag, with Advocate Menzi Simelane, who’s representing one of the accused, unwell and not at court on Monday.

The case has now been postponed until 7 August for the trial to start.

It’s also been postponed for the defence to finish going through the evidence the State intends relying on.

In the meantime, the accused are all in custody, having been denied bail.

In the High Court in Joburg today for what's meant to be the start of the trial of the six men charged with the murder of #BabitaDeokaran BW pic.twitter.com/4lBLfhOdfp ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2023