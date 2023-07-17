Group of men stormed Pretoria police building, wounded one cop

Police said that officers were able to foil the 12 heavily armed men’s attempt to enter the building, but a constable was shot and wounded during the confrontation.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of men attempted to storm a police building in Pretoria, wounding a constable.

The police said 12 heavily armed men attempted to enter the building wearing uniforms.

The suspects were apparently trying to make their way to the armoury.

However, officers on patrol then intervened.

South African Police Service spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the suspects managed to flee.

“Police officers who were on patrol foiled the attempt to enter the building. During confrontation one member, a constable, was shot and wounded during the attack. He has been taken to hospital for medical care.”