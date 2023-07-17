Gauteng E-hailing Association confirms drivers are 'switching off their apps'

E-hailing drivers allege they are being exploited, due to that, they are embarking on a strike for more regulation in their sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Gauteng residents may struggle to get to work on Monday morning with the E-hailing Association confirming that some drivers are embarking on a strike.

Drivers of e-hailing services said they are being exploited, calling for more regulation in the industry.

The association said although it’s not an industrywide strike thousands of drivers will be switching off their apps from Monday.

This means that fewer cars will be available to accept rides throughout the day.

The E-hailing Association's Vutuka Mbelengwa: “There is a very large sentiment leaning towards people switching off their apps, but I won’t outright say that this is an agreed upon strategy by the industry I will say that it’s possible that there will be disruptions.”

He said the drivers are raising problems that have not been addressed for some time.

“Essentially, it’s everything we have been really at the forefront crying for to say that this issue that people aren’t making decent money. The issue is the extremely high commission that Uber is taking away from drivers..."