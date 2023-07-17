Deployment of SANDF troops at power stations paying off, says Eskom

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the last reported incident of sabotage at the power utility was in February this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to Eskom’s power stations is yielding fruits.

In December last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of troops to address allegations of sabotage at the utility’s power plants.

The soldiers were tasked with reducing sabotage and theft at Eskom.

This means troops on the ground have managed to reduce the acts of sabotage, which was one of the main reasons for their deployment.

But Mokwena said there were still criminals trying their luck at stealing Eskom infrastructure.

"Right now we are experiencing petty crimes there and there where cables are stolen. But with the SANDF being there, we managed to arrest those perpetrators."

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africans should brace themselves for lower stages of load shedding.