DA says Cederberg flood damage amounts to over R309m

During a parliamentary oversight visit conducted by the standing committee on infrastructure, it was revealed that the Cederberg Municipality incurred extensive damage to critical infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said damages due to severe flooding in the Western Cape region of Cederberg amounted to over R300 million (R309 million) to date.

Heavy rains lashed the province in recent weeks, causing havoc and destruction in a number of areas.

During a parliamentary oversight visit conducted by the standing committee on infrastructure, it was revealed that the Cederberg Municipality incurred extensive damage to critical infrastructure.

WATCH: Flooding chaos in parts of Western Cape

The community of Citrsudal was completely cut off and damages to municipal roads alone, specifically the Citrusdal main road, come at a cost of about R150 million.

"The Cederberg Municipality has been absolutely devastated by the recent flooding but the Western Cape government, alongside various other stakeholders, are making great strides in repairing critical infrastructure. So far, the R303 road has been opened, electricity supply to various towns have been secured, water supply has been restored and relief shelter has been provided to displaced people" said DA Western Cape spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko.