At least 66 people arrested for crimes at Eskom since 1 April - Ramokgopa

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that from 1 April to date, nearly 500 criminal cases at Eskom were investigated through the help of the SANDF.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 66 people were arrested for various crimes at Eskom since 1 April.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Monday gave an update on the security measures that were put in place to protect the country’s energy action plan.

In efforts to tackle crime and sabotage at Eskom, President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to various power stations in December 2022.

An additional batch was deployed in May to increase security at the embattled utility’s power stations.

READ MORE:

Ramokgopa said that from 1 April to date, nearly 500 criminal cases at Eskom were investigated through the help of the SANDF.

“We are also focused on addressing some of the underlying problems, such as fraud, corruption, and issues of security at Eskom, " the minister said.

Meanwhile, Eskom’s interim spokesperson Daphne Mokoena said that the deployment of the defence force had yielded the desired outcomes.