3 of the 5 suspects arrested for truck attacks from KZN, court records show

The five men made a brief appearance at the Ermelo Magistrates Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Court records have revealed that three of the five men suspected of being behind the recent torching of trucks in Mpumalanga are from KwaZulu-Natal.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has in the past said the instigators of the recent spate of truck attacks were from northern KwaZulu-Natal.

They are charged with several counts of aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to commit a crime and one count of illegal possession of a firearm and attempted murder.

Police believe they are close to finding the ring leaders behind a coordinated set of truck attacks that saw 21 trucks being torched in five separate incidents in under a week.

While they were arrested in Mpumalanga, Sbusiso Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo and Nkosingiphile Gumede are listed as living in KwaZulu-Natal on the charge sheet.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, Vusi Shongwe, said that he was taken aback by the attacks as he said that he enjoyed a good relationship with the local transport industry.

"I have already met with some individuals and I have raised a few issues with them, that I cannot divulge now, and they also have a few issues they have raised that they think might assist the police in terms of investigation."

The five men are expected to return to the Ermelo Magistrates Court next Thursday for a formal bail application.

