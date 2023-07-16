WC govt says 50 traffic department BMWs still standing idle

The Department said the vehicles were in the process of being fitted with the necessary traffic equipment and technology which all needed to comply with warranty conditions.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport said it didn’t know when the 50 BMW vehicles parked at the Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell would be put to use, saying there was no timeline.

The Department said the vehicles were in the process of being fitted with the necessary traffic equipment and technology which all needed to comply with warranty conditions.

The Department confirmed that the purchase of the vehicles was above board.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape has joined the Good Party in calling for an investigation into the purchase of the cars.

"We have told people that the DA is very corrupt. The DA-led government consistently does fraudulent activities but masterminds the process of giving you proper books that constantly come out as clean audit whenever they are doing work," said EFF provincial secretary Mzubanzi Dambuza.