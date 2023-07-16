Victims of Durban informal settlement fire plead for help

One person has died and several others were injured after a fire swept throught the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban.

DURBAN - Victims of a fire that swept through the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban say they are experiencing great distress.

One person died and several others were left injured after 1,000 homes were razed.

As firefighters extinguished the blaze on Sunday, many were trying to salvage whatever belongings they could from their burned down homes.

Many were left wondering where they would spend the night.

Mxolisi Myeni said he watched helplessly as his home burned to ashes.

Myeni and his neighbours are pleading for help, particularly for shelter.

"I don’t even know who to speak to because government has failed...any person who knows poverty and hardships please help us with houses here, he told Eyewitness News.

Myeni said this is the third time a fire has swept through the informal settlement, but that this was the worst blaze he had seen.

Meanwhile, the Ethekwini fire department called on Durban communities to practice maximum safety during the winter period.

Fire department spokesperson Nkulumo Dube said the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

"People must must always take care of themselves, always make sure that cables and primer stoves are off."

Dube also raised concerns about illegal electricity connections in the area.

"The illegal connections are a bit of a problem as well because you find that if you look around here there are a lot of illegal connections, hence sometimes the fire starts..."