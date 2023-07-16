Police Ministry calls for harsher charges against those torching trucks

At least 21 trucks have been torched in five separate incidents since last Saturday in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police Ministry is calling for harsher charges against the people responsible for attacks on trucking routes.

Police have arrested four suspects in Mpumalanga. They are due to appear at the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on charges of malicious damage to property, attempted murder and public violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said early investigations indicate the truck attacks may be linked to contract disputes between coal transportation companies.

He said the attacks equate to a deliberate sabotage of the country’s economy and security.

"I'm not a lawyer, I'm not a prosecutor but we would have loved seeing those people getting serious charges but also being taken away from the community and being put away for a long time."

