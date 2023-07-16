Over 1,000 homes destroyed, 1 dead in Durban informal settlement fire

The shacks were destroyed in the early hours of Sunday morning. One person has died and several others were injured.

DURBAN - Over 1,000 shacks have burned to the ground on Kennedy Road outside the Durban CBD in KwaZulu-Natal.

The fire started in the early hours of Sunday morning, killing one person and injuring several others.

Emergency service and disaster management teams were still working to extinguish the blaze on Sunday afternoon while residents tried to salvage what they could from the rubble.

“There was an adult male who was deceased and another child who was reported missing but the SAPS search and rescue and metro came and did a sweep but couldn’t find anybody," said fire department spokesperson Nkulumo Dube.

This is not the first blaze that hit this informal settlement, but community members said it was the biggest they've seen to date.

This fire comes a week after a 111 shacks burnt at the Masinenge informal settlement on the South Coast.