Operation Dudula distances itself from truck arson attacks

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula has denied allegations that it is involved in the truck arson incidents taking place countrywide.

This follows media reports that voice notes circulating about the incidents implicate the organisation and the All-Truck Drivers Forum.

To date, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks.

Operation Dudula said it would not destroy infrastructure that helped the country's economy flourish.

"They should come and tell us who is involved, but Operation Dudula distances itself from all this," said secretary general Zandile Dabula.

"We cannot be burning the same trucks that we are fighting to employ our people."