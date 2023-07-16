One dead, child missing after KZN informal settlement fire destroyes 700 homes

The fire at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban destroyed 700 homes

JOHANNESBURG - One person has died and four others were injured after a fire engulfed an informal settlement in KwaZulu-Natal.

The fire at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban destroyed 700 homes.

READ: Fire at Mamelodi informal settlement claims three lives

Ethekwini Emergency Services said a child is also missing.

It said hundreds of families have been left displaced.

"One of the challenges we had was that they don't have hydrants around. So now we had to shuttle our vehicles to the closest fire hydrant. So when we don't have water nearby, the fire spreads," said spokesperson Nxabakazi Noro.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.