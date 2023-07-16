Nsfas looking into allegations that students were incorrectly defunded

Nsfas said it will reach out to students that have been defunded to communicate steps they should follow to resolve the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - Funding scheme Nsfas (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) said its looking into allegations that some students have been incorrectly defunded.

The scheme is currently undergoing a process to withdraw funds from undeserving students.

The funding scheme held a meeting with the South African Union of Students this week.

It said, should the allegations be true, it will immediately reverse the decision.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the scheme had lost R5 billion in bursaries that were allocated to 40,000 undeserving students between 2018 and 2021.

Nsfas said it was undergoing the remedial process to ensure that funded students fall under the prescription of its policies.

It has asked students to be patient as it works to swiftly resolve the matter.