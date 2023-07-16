Mpumalanga education dept wants suspension of pupil drinking alcohol in class

The Department said it has not been able to establish when the video was taken but it’s reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to underage drinking and has condemned the behaviour.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Department of Education is calling for the immediate suspension of a pupil, who seemingly drank alcohol while in class.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the pupil in full school uniform, consuming what appears to be alcohol in class.



The Department said it has not been able to establish when the video was taken but it’s reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to underage drinking and has condemned the pupil's behaviour.

READ: High alcohol usage among teens

The school - Siftokotile Secondary School in Mbombela - has been ordered to supply the department with a detailed report on the incident.

"The department will also be sending a team of officials to establish the extent of this challenge and to advise the School Governing Body on the steps to be taken to address this incident," said the department’s Jasper Zwane.