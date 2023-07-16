Mitchells Plain CPF calls on community to forgive 'Station strangler'

The Department of Correctional Services on Sunday engaged residents of Mitchells Plain on the possible release of Norman Afzaln Simons on parole after 28 years in prison.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchell's Plain Community Policing Forum called on people to forgive Norman Afzal Simons for the crimes he committed.

The Department of Correctional Services on Sunday engaged residents of the Cape Town area on the possible release of Simons on parole after 28 years in prison.

He was convicted of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1994.

Van Rooyen was one of 22 victims in what police at the time believed was the work of a man dubbed the "Station Strangler".

Many of the residents who gathered in the packed Lentegeur Civic Centre hall were convinced Simons could change.

The CPF asked residents to give him a chance like all other prisoners after serving their sentence.

It said there was no proof that Simons was involved in the other 21 murders.

CPF Chairperson Norman Jantjes said the rehabilitation process of must be allowed to take place even though it's hard to forget the crimes he committed.

"I remember vividly 28, 29 years ago, when we were going to the dunes to look for bodies and to look for the perpetrator, we didn't know who it was."

The interaction with residents of Mitchells Plain and the families of victims was part of the parole process.