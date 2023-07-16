Mbalula says ANC cannot afford to lose power in 2024 elections

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the ruling party has introduced a number of interventions, including the recurring R350 unemployment grant to kickstart post-Covid economic recovery.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party cannot afford to lose power in next year's elections and have another organisation enjoying the fruits of their labour.

Mbalula said the ruling party has introduced a number of interventions, including the recurring R350 unemployment grant to kickstart post-Covid economic recovery.

According to the latest figures from Stats SA, the unemployment rate - which currently stands at 32.9 % - has dropped significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it is still 2% higher than before the pandemic.

READ: Youth unemployment rate-up by-1.1% in first quarter of 2023 - StatSA

Speaking at the ANC Youth League breakfast on Saturday, Mbalula said there are signs of recovery in the economy.

"If we lose power next year it will make us look like we are sleeping on the job and the fruits of this recovery will be enjoyed by non-entities nabo mafikizolo and that is why it is important for the youth league to re-group and lead the agenda of social transformation."

READ: New ANCYL leadership urges SA youth to be at the forefront of policy making