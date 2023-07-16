Lotto results: Saturday, 15 July 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 15 July 2023 are:

LOTTO: 08, 12, 27, 37, 47, 48 B: 07

LOTTO PLUS 1: 04, 15, 27, 29, 42, 46 B: 24

LOTTO PLUS 2: 20, 23, 35, 37, 42, 52 B: 02

