Lotto results: Saturday, 15 July 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 15 July 2023 are:
LOTTO: 08, 12, 27, 37, 47, 48 B: 07
LOTTO PLUS 1: 04, 15, 27, 29, 42, 46 B: 24
LOTTO PLUS 2: 20, 23, 35, 37, 42, 52 B: 02
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
