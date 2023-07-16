Kremlin yet to indicate whether Putin will attend Brics summit in SA - ANC

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a warrant out for his arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it has not received an indication from the Kremlin whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will be attending the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China) summit in Johannesburg next month.

Putin has a warrant out for his arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula held a media briefing on Sunday to communicate the outcomes and resolutions taken by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) on the matter.

He said the NEC resolved that South Africa should rethink its subscription to international bodies.

"In addition, South Africa must investigate either withdrawing or amending our commitment to some if the international institutions that do not serve our national interest."

The ANC has in the past attempted to withdraw South Africa from the ICC. However, in 2017, the high court overturned the decision, saying it needed to be approved by Parliament first.