Jacob Zuma ruling: SAPS increases police presence in hotspots across SA

JOHANNESBURG - Police said they have increased their deployment in hot-spot areas across the country following the Constitutional Court ruling that might see former president Jacob Zuma return to jail.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court upheld a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal that Zuma’s early release from prison on medical parole was unlawful.

The Department of Correctional Services is expected to make a decision soon on whether Zuma has to go back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said members of the security and intelligence clusters have met to discuss this issue and to make sure there isn’t a repeat of the July 2021 unrest

"We are getting ready for whatever eventuality which could be that they take him back to prison or that he has finished his sentence that's up to them, our job is to get ready for what might happen but whatever happens is not a matter for the South African Police Service at the moment."

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president is currently in Russia for medical treatment and will return to the country once he is feeling better.

