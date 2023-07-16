Gospel artist J Ross named Entrepreneur of the Year by Africa Legendary Awards

The recognition comes hot off the heels of the gospel singer's recent announcement that he will be hosting his ‘Kasi Worship Concert’ at the Soweto Theatre in October.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Gospel Artist J Ross has received a nod for his entrepreneurial work across a number of disciplines courtesy of the Africa Legendary Awards (Afrila).

Born Jamela John Ross Vuma, the ‘I’m Healing’ singer won in the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ category.

The Africa Legendary Awards recognise the stellar achievements of icons and inspirational individuals who have made outstanding contributions towards the growth and development of Nigeria and the African continent at large.

It also celebrates the exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication of individuals who have made a significant impact in various fields such as business, politics, education, arts and culture, sports, and social entrepreneurship.

His award was presented at a glitzy gala event at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria on Saturday night.

What a beautiful Sunday. Off to serve! New gospel album by my hubby @jross_za pic.twitter.com/U7CUcH14bT ' megan erasmus (@megeras) August 22, 2021

This event will also serve to foster closer ties with the US Gospel music industry and provide opportunities for local artists to showcase their talents in the US.

His impact on the Gospel music scene can be seen through the success of his music company JRossbeats, which will host a number of music-business workshops alongside his concert tour.

These workshops are intended to create opportunities and share knowledge with African youth looking to get into the music business.

JRoss will also give away 1000 free tickets to the first people registered to his upcoming faith concert, a feat which is a further testament to his impact and philanthropy in this sector.

In accepting the Award, the singer, songwriter, and self-proclaimed worshiper, said the award is not just a personal achievement.

“It symbolizes a shared vision and a collective effort to bring about positive change in Africa. It is a call to action, a reminder of the responsibility we have as leaders and change-makers to create a more inclusive, prosperous, and equitable Africa,” he said.