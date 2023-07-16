Eskom eases load shedding to stage 2 on Sunday
The power utility says this will be followed by stage 4 load shedding between 4PM Sunday and 5AM on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans could breathe a sight of relief on Sunday after power cuts eased to stage 2 on Sunday.
This would last until 4PM.
The power utility said this would be followed by stage 4 load shedding until 05:00 on Monday.
Over the last few days, the country was once again plunged into stage 6 load shedding.
READ: Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 6
Eskom said the increase in grid capacity is due to pumped storage dam levels being adequately replenished for the week ahead
It added that diesel levels at the OCGT (open-cycle gas turbine) power stations have also improved, but remain low.
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 16, 2023
Sunday, 16 July 2023
Loadshedding was suspended at 01:35 this morning. The pumped storage dam levels have been adequately replenished for the week ahead. Diesel levels at the OCGT power stations have improved but remain low. Therefore, Stage 2 loadshedding…