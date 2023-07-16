Eskom eases load shedding to stage 2 on Sunday

The power utility says this will be followed by stage 4 load shedding between 4PM Sunday and 5AM on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans could breathe a sight of relief on Sunday after power cuts eased to stage 2 on Sunday.

This would last until 4PM.

The power utility said this would be followed by stage 4 load shedding until 05:00 on Monday.

Over the last few days, the country was once again plunged into stage 6 load shedding.

READ: Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 6

Eskom said the increase in grid capacity is due to pumped storage dam levels being adequately replenished for the week ahead

It added that diesel levels at the OCGT (open-cycle gas turbine) power stations have also improved, but remain low.