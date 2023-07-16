DCS and Mitchells Plain residents to meet over 'Station strangler' parole

Dubbed the station strangler, Simons is believed to have been responsible for the murder of at least 22 children between 1986 and 1994.

CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain residents were expected to meet with the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Sunday to discuss the parole placement of child killer Normal Afzal Simons.

Dubbed the 'Station strangler', Simons is believed to have been responsible for the murder of at least 22 children between 1986 and 1994.

He was arrested in 1994 and handed a life sentence after being convicted for the murder of one of the boys.

The meeting between DCS and the residents was expected to take place at the Lentegeur Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain.