Cele promises 'hard' consequences for police officers who misbehave

Cele was addressing a large group of police units at the weekend during the launch of the Operation Shanela.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said there would be hard consequences for any law enforcement officials who act out of line.

Earlier this month, there was outrage when cellphone video footage emerged of eight SAPS VIP Protection members assaulting two civilians on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

The eight officials have since been suspended from all police activities, pending the finalisation of an investigation. They were however still receiving their full salaries.

While addressing a large group of police units during the launch of the Operation Shanela at the weekend, he said they needed to show no mercy towards criminals.

However, Cele said their conduct needs to be in line with the law.

He said rogue and corrupt police officials have eroded the trust of the public in law enforcement

"The consequences must be applied and the consequences must be hard."

Cele said police watchdog IPID is a crucial element in ensuring the public is also protected against unlawful police conduct.

ALSO READ:

Police foil cash-in-transit robbery in Sebokeng ahead of Easter long weekend

Operation Shanela nets several people over fake documents, counterfeits in JHB