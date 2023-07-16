All-Truck Drivers Forum denies instigating truck arson attacks

This follows media reports that voice notes circulating about the incidents implicate the forum.

JOHANNESBURG - The All-Truck Drivers Forum has refuted claims that it has been involved in the truck arson attacks taking place in some parts of the country.

This follows media reports about voice notes circulating that implicate the forum.

To date, 21 trucks have been torched in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

As police made another arrest in connection with the truck arson incidents, the forum said it knew nothing about the attacks.

The forum said unless there was evidence indicating that its members were involved, it cannot admit to the allegations.

Over the last week, trucks have been torched on major routes, with the Road Freight Association arguing that these attacks have been well coordinated.

The Association said these attacks have been taking place for over six years.

Police say the hunt for more suspects continues.

