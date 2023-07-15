Unity necessary to ensure pupil safety in WC, says scholar transport association

The provincial Mobility Department on Friday premiered an initiative in Mitchells Plain, attended by 300 drivers, to equip them with the information needed to register their transport business while also focusing on the safety aspects of their job.

CAPE TOWN - A scholar transport association in the Western Cape has called on all transport bodies to work together to iron out challenges in the sector to ensure the safety of all pupils.

On Friday, the provincial mobility department premiered an initiative in Mitchells Plain to equip drivers with the information needed to register their transport business.

Nearly 300 scholar transport drivers - from areas including Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Cape Town attended the event, which also focused on the safety aspects of their job.

"We're not excluding no scholar driver. This is our time and [we] take this opportunity that has been presented to us with both hands and work together,” said Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Association chairperson, Denver van Aarde.

“So you need to, at the end of the day, belong to an association and you need to, at the end of the day, speak as one voice and move in the right direction."

Van Aarde reiterated that they were transporting learners in the safest manner possible.

"We know, in this fact, [that] they're [going to] teach us, they're [going to] show us, and they're [going to] take us to the next level.

“We want to thank them for the opportunity for partnership for the first time in history that scholar drivers have been recognised.”