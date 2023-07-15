Operation Shanela nets several people over fake documents, counterfeits in Jhb

On Saturday morning, police officers raided several buildings in metro's inner city believed to hubs for illegal activity as part of their Operation Shanela.

JOHANNESBURG - Police arrested several people in the Johannesburg inner city on charges of being in possession of fake identity documents (IDs), passports, and counterfeit items.

Officers were carrying out raids on a number of buildings in Johannesburg central on Saturday morning where they believe there is illegal activity.

The raids are part of the police’s Operation Shanela, which they say has resulted in over 47,000 arrests since its inception in May.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said the influx of counterfeit items in Johannesburg is destroying the local economy.

He said the inner city needs to be returned to honest, local small businesses.

“What we are simply saying to South Africans: we want to saturate the street, we want to prevent, we want to work with them, and we want them to help us to show where there are areas of crime.”