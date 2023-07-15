Ramaphosa on struggle stalwart Imam Cassiem's death: 'A life of courage & faith'

Cassiem - who died on Friday aged 78 was instrumental in the establishment of the Qibla Movement to promote and defend Islam in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences following the passing of Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) member and former Robben Island prisoner, Imam Cassiem.

Cassiem died on Friday, aged 78, and was laid to rest on the same day in accordance with Muslim funeral rites.

He was one of the youngest prisoners on Robben Island during the apartheid regime, after he and his high school teacher were arrested on a charge of sabotage.

In 1980 he was again arrested after mobilising learners during a class boycott. He was later charged under the Terrorism Act for facilitating military training and infiltration into the country of Qibla fighters who'd been trained in Libya.

Cassiem in later years served as the national chairperson for the Islamic National Convention and as an advisor for the Islam Human Rights Commission.

Ramaphosa said the anti-apartheid activist lived a life of courage and played a significant role in the struggle.

"Cassiem lived a life of courage, principle and faith in mobilising communities on the Cape Flats and around the country against apartheid," the President said in a statement.

"We are joined by supporters of our struggle in Libya, Iran and other nations who had an impact on Imam Cassiem who in turn, had an impact on them," added Ramaphosa.