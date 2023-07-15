Prasa in Western Cape regrets cancelling rail security contracts during COVID

The parastatal said the decision led to the current state of vandalised infrastructure and the illegal occupation of land on its rail tracks, and the price it has to pay for replacement of infrastructure is far bigger than what it would have spent on security.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) in the Western Cape said its decision to cancel security contracts in 2020 during COVID-19 was a mistake.

It said the decision has led to the current state of vandalised infrastructure and the illegal occupation of land on its rail tracks.

On Saturday, the rail agency engaged customers at its Bellville offices.

The parastatal said the price it has to pay for the replacement of infrastructure is far bigger than what it would have spent on security during COVID-19.

Prasa's regional manager Raymond Maseko said it is difficult to move people on the central line because they have created families there.

He added that the removal process has become a complicated task to execute.

"The problem, unfortunately, I believe it has moved for too long, and then people have created a life there, they have created a community," said Maseko

Maseko said as long as he remains regional manager in the province, he won't allow another illegal occupation of Prasa land.