PowerBall results: Friday, 14 July 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 14 July 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 01, 22, 31, 32, 41 PB: 09
PowerBall Plus: 05, 17, 30, 44, 45 PB: 20
