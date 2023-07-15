Political aspirations behind alleged bribery plot to delay inquiry: Mkhwebane

The suspended public protector claims that Section 194 inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi and ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina are pulling strings behind the scenes to influence the impeachment inquiry’s outcome.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims political aspirations are behind an alleged bribery plot to delay her Parliamentary impeachment inquiry.

In her latest recusal application submitted to the Section 194 inquiry, Mkhwebane alleges the chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, and African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina, are pulling the strings behind the scenes to influence the outcome of the inquiry.

She claims they are upset about not being made ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

This is the second time Mkhwebane has called for Dyantyi's recusal since the inquiry started a year ago.

Mkhwebane said she can’t be expected to reasonably believe that a person implicated in bribery and corruption, such as Dyantyi, could bring a neutral mind to the impeachment proceedings.

At the heart of the allegations is deceased ANC member of Parliament (MP) - Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who was also a member of the committee.

In her submission, Mkhwebane said Joemat-Pettersson’s death, a mere week after the alleged bribery plot was exposed, is mysterious.

Joemat-Pettersson’s family has not revealed her cause of death.

Mkhwebane is also questioning the neutrality of Majodina in replacing Joemat-Pettersson on the committee.

She claims Majodina has been manipulating and influencing ANC MPs.

Besides demanding Dyantyi’s recusal, Mkhwebane also wants to know what procedure will be followed to replace Joemat-Pettersson.

In April, the high court dismissed Mkhwebane’s recusal application against Dyantyi and Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Kevin Mileham.



The ruling is now subject to an appeal.

The Section 194 inquiry is due to wrap up its business by the end of July.

However, Mkhwebane said she wants the opportunity to present her recusal arguments before the committee in person.