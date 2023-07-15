Police ready for any eventuality following Zuma ConCourt ruling

This week, the Constitutional Court upheld the decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal that Zuma’s release from prison on medical parole was unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said they are prepared for any eventuality regarding the possible return to prison of former president Jacob Zuma.

On Saturday, several of the country’s high-ranking police officials were in Soweto for the official launch of Operation Shanela.

Police said they are better prepared now than they were in July 2021 when the country was plunged into civil unrest over Zuma’s imprisonment.

“We are continuously increasing our deployment in the country so we are ready for any eventuality that may come. We are on the highways and in communities,” said National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Zuma is currently in Russia for medical treatment.

However, a decision on whether he should return to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence is expected to be announced by the Department of Correctional Services in the coming days.

