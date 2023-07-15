PAC and Azapo to meet to consider unity of leftist organisations ahead of 2024

The two parties have held a series of joint events over the past two years - which have included commemorating the Sharpville massacre and the June 16 Youth Day uprisings.

JOHANNESBURG – The Pan African Congress (PAC) and Political party Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) will consider the unity of leftist organisations in the country as they meet this weekend to discuss the 2024 general elections.

The meeting, currently underway in Johannesburg, is expected to review the pair’s cooperation agreement.

Both parties have suffered a loss of support over the years.

PAC’s Jaki Seroke said it’s important to also assess the parties’ blind spots.

“We’ve not had any real relationship with the common man on the street, sometimes have appeared too intellectual and highbrow and our message does not get to our people.

“We’ve also seen we do not take campaigns real campaigns that affect everybody or sections of the people that can be identified. We have left that to entities like the Helen Suzman Foundation and others,” Seroke said.