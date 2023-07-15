NSFAS to send 'communication detailing reasons' for defunded students

Earlier this year, it was found that between 2018 and 2021, the funding scheme lost billions in bursaries that were allocated to some 40,000 students who did not qualify.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Scheme (NSFAS) said it would reach out to students that have been defunded to communicate steps they should follow to resolve the matter.

This follows complaints that the funding scheme may have incorrectly defunded some students.

In a statement released on Friday, NSFAS said "communication detailing reasons for the defunding" would be sent to affected students, and that if it has made any errors, the decision would be reversed as soon as possible.

Following an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the scheme said it's undergoing a remedial process to defund students who supplied incorrect information in their applications.

The scheme said it’s also undergoing a process to ensure that funded students fall under the prescription of its policies.

