Malema chides Gcaleka, decries Mkhwebane ruling, questions Maya's credibility

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema said acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka shouldn’t have presided over the investigation into the Phala Phala saga, if she knew she’d want to be considered for the post of Public Protector when suspended Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s term of office ends.

Mkhwebane has three months left in office.

Gcaleka topped the list of nominations to replace her when Parliament’s ad-hoc committee to nominate the next Public Protector released the shortlist of its candidates this week.

Speaking at a media engagement in Sandton on Friday Malema criticised Gcaleka for her role in absolving President Cyril Ramaphosa for his role in the 2020 burglary at his Limpopo farm.

Millions of undisclosed foreign currency, stuffed in a sofa were stolen from his home.

Malema said what has unfolded is a crisis.

“Now she exonerates the president, because why? She knows the president has got a majority in Parliament and is going to have an influence over who gets appointed as a public protector.

"It therefore defeats the whole purpose of having a Public Protector who is seven years old, after taking these decisions, will not apply for a job.”

At the same time, the EFF leader has decried the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss Mkhwebane’s bid to fight off her suspension and return to office.

He said while they respect the decision of the court, they don’t have to agree with it.

Malema also raised concerns over the impact of such decisions on the credibility of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, who penned the unanimous decision.

He said she’s been influenced by the commitment from the president to install her as the country’s first woman chief justice.

“If they had appointed her, perhaps this type of attitude would not be there. She is not appointed. They are keeping her at arm’s length, saying your things are coming along, just behave, but your things are coming on well. If she was fully appointed, it would be a different ball game altogether,” said Malema.