Majority of Nasi Ispani applicants didn't qualify for certain posts, says Lesufi

The Gauteng premier on Friday said that of the 1.2 million applications received, most were for general jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said a majority of applicants for jobs through the Nasi Ispani Programme were unskilled and didn’t qualify for certain posts.

The statement was made by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi at a media briefing in Midrand on Friday.

The recruitment programme, which was launched in June, is aimed at tackling youth unemployment in the province.

Lesufi said while over 1.2 million applications were received, most people applied for general jobs.

“Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Lebogang Maile is going to meet with SETA [Sector Education and Training Authority] and skills training agencies.

"We want to know what kind of training they can bring to re-skill these people, so that they stand a better chance.”

Lesufi admitted that government would need to do more to create jobs.

“We are going to target institutions that have the potential to take large numbers. Take IEC [Independent Electoral Commission] for elections for example. The IEC has a potential to take a high number. We are going to ask MEC Maile to go and meet with the IEC...We've already advertised so don't advertise and waste money.”